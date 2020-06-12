News to Know for June 12: Richmond enters phase 2; Toddler, teen injured in shooting; 5,000 Man March tomorrow; Beautiful weather day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make sure you plan to get outside today – we’re giving it a 10/10 weather-wise.
Today and Saturday look to be the nicest days we will see for a while! Rain is expected to return Sunday into next week.
There is some uncertainty with rain chances for early next week. Continue to check the NBC12 weather app as we fine-tune the forecast.
Today Richmond continues its road to recovery, joining the rest of the state by entering phase two of reopening. That means you’ll be able to eat inside restaurants and go to the gym, but health officials warn everyone to stay vigilant.
- Restaurants can open for indoor seating at 50% capacity.
- Gyms can allow indoor workouts and classes at 30% capacity.
- Social gatherings can include up to 50 people.
- Face masks are mandatory, and social distancing rules still apply.
As Richmond moves into phase two, street cleaning will resume in 10 days.
On Monday, June 22, they’ll start in the Highland Park area. Make sure you pay attention to any posted signs about street cleaning because towing will be enforced!
We’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, so free testing is being offered today in Richmond.
It’s at the Hotchkiss Field Community Center, on east Brookland Park Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing is by appointment only, but walk-ups are available while supplies last. To register, call 804-205-3501.
At CVS, 37 additional sites will open in Virginia starting today, adding to the 39 other locations already up and running.
These new sites will use self-swab, but you have to register first.
CVS says there is no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients, but you should call your insurance company first to confirm that.
A toddler and a teenager are among the injured in Wednesday night’s shootings. Police say there’s a total of nine victims from five separate shootings.
Police believe the youngest victims were hurt in a drive-by near the intersection of Accommodation and Spotsylvania Streets. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
That’s what a Richmond police officer’s fiance says about the community support they are getting after he was shot - along with his partner - during last week’s protests.
During the interaction, police say a 19-year-old shot at the officers. Officer Jason Scott was shot at least two times; his partner and the suspect were also wounded.
A GoFundMe has already raised more than $63,000 to support his family as he recovers.
Virginia’s 5,000 Man March will be taking place tomorrow. The purpose? “To be a firm advocate against all the racism, discrimination and hate.”
The event will begin on Monument Avenue and will end at the Robert E. Lee Monument from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The massive demonstration means you can expect some road closures in the area.
This morning, all remaining statues in Richmond appear to be standing following a plea from Governor Ralph Northam directly to protesters: let the legal process play out.
“I know these statues are causing a lot of pain but pulling them down is not worth risking someone’s life,” said Northam.
Many are wondering why police aren’t doing more to stop the destruction ahead of time.
Officials tell us it’s about de-escalating potential violence with protesters to save lives. All three incidents are under investigation and they are looking at possible charges.
This push to maintain public safety comes after a man was seriously injured in Portsmouth after a Confederate monument came crashing down on him. He is hospitalized with what police said were life-threatening injuries.
City officials now plan to build a 10-foot wall around the monument; a public hearing for its removal is set for July 28.
It’s the annual observance of “Loving Day,” which marks the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Virginia’s laws against interracial marriage, saying they violated the 14th amendment. The decision overturned bans on marriage on the basis of race in 16 different states.
Richard Loving and Mildred Jeter lived in Caroline County, Virginia. Richard was a white man; Mildred was a woman of mixed African American and Native American ancestry. They fell in love and exchanged wedding vows in Washington DC, where interracial marriage was legal in 1958.
Then, they returned home to Virginia, where they were arrested just five weeks after their wedding. And their fight was just beginning.
Hear more about how their love helped transform the nation:
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.