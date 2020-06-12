Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will begin phased reopening July 16

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has announced it will begin a phased reopening on Thursday, July 16.
The Garden will welcome members first, followed by the general public with changes in place.
Members-only days are June 25-28; July 2, 3, 5 (the Garden is closed July 4) and July 9-12.
Initially, the Garden will have a four-day schedule of Thursdays through Sundays and new hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors can obtain tickets online that will have a timed arrival, and visits will be limited to two hours to ensure more people enjoy the Garden.
Officials say the following changes to the Garden’s operations are to protect the safety of all:
- Face coverings: required when indoors (in compliance with Executive Order 63) and strongly suggested at all times to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially to those who may be vulnerable. Face coverings are not required for children under age 10 or those with a medical condition.
- New Protocols: There will be many new protocols, including a separate entrance and exit and helpful signage showing 6-foot social distancing and encouraging handwashing. The Garden will perform extensive and deep cleaning, made possible by the adjusted schedule.
- Closures: Some portions of the Garden will remain closed, including indoor areas, sections of the Children’s Garden (including WaterPlay), and the Conservatory. Restrooms will be open.
- Shopping and Dining: The Garden Shop and Garden Café will be open and operating under the state’s Phase 2 directives. Food will also be available to order online and eat in the Garden (however, outside food is not allowed to be brought into the Garden.)
