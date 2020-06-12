Henrico students to peacefully demonstrate effects of systemic racism

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Students at a Henrico high school will gather Friday to peacefully demonstrate and speak about the effects of systemic racism in the community and education in Henrico County.
A group of Douglas S. Freeman students will gather outside the high school at noon.
“In light of the current protests surrounding systemic racism in our country, my classmates and I have organized a peaceful demonstration on Freeman High School’s front lawn,” the organizer wrote.
The demonstration will have student leaders speaking about ways to support black students in the Freeman community and raise awareness to the systemic inequalities that they said exist at the school.
The demonstration comes a day after Henrico County Public Schools announced a listening process on the future of the ‘Rebels’ nickname at the school.
“While our traditions contribute to our strong school culture, this moment in our nation’s history demands that we ask if our symbols and language reflect our core values,” said John Marshall, Douglas Freeman principal. “In this spirit, hundreds of our students, alumni, families and community members have written over the past few weeks expressing their view that now is the time to change Freeman’s mascot.”
The Rebels nickname is viewed by some, Marshall said, as a name for those “who use our talents to challenge the status quo and change the world.” Others view the nickname as archaic, and a “dividing and unwelcoming force for many students.
The process will entail collected experiences and opinions. A committee of community members, students and staff will compile the responses, analyze feedback to identify themes and create a report that will be a basis for a community dialogue.
The school, which opened in 1954, is named for Douglas Southall Freeman, a Richmond historian, author and journalist. While Freeman won Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of both Robert E. Lee and George Washington, the school’s nickname was likely inspired by his Confederate subjects.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
