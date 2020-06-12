Family member of George Floyd set to speak at Virginia’s 5,000 Man March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s 5,000 Man March is set for Saturday, June 13. The purpose of the march is “to be a firm advocate against all the racism, discrimination and hate.”
It’s more than just a protest, march or rally for Tavares Floyd.
“It’s really about hope and being hopeful. I hope tomorrow is an opportunity for us to come together and honor the life of Perry, but most of the world now knows as George,” Floyd said.
Tavares Floyd’s cousin, George Floyd, is the man whose death ignited the spark for change around the world.
“What I’m asking people to do at the march tomorrow is really come together and to really let your voices be heard,” Floyd said.
Saturday, thousands of people are expected to march the streets of what was once the Capitol of the Confederacy.
This is an effort to join in the outcry across the country in what’s being called ‘Virginia’s 5,000 Man March.’
The march is being organized by Triston Harris, who hosted a '1,000 Man March’ four years ago.
The march is set to start at the JEB Stuart Monument at 1 p.m. and the crowd will march a five-mile loop down Broad Street and Monument Avenue to end at the Lee Monument.
“As we march and protest and lift our voices, I think that’s good, that’s great and that’s fine; but how do we move forward from here,” Floyd said.
Floyd is set to address the crowd once they arrive at the Lee Monument.
“I hope that I can say something that will impact people to know that if you want change, then you have to be real change,” Floyd said.
It’s been a tough few weeks for Tavares and the Floyd family but he says they’ve gotten through it from the support of strangers.
“It is overwhelming and it is absolutely amazing,” Floyd said. “I think leaning on each other and recognizing that in his death came about so much life."
Organizers have been working with Richmond police and city leaders to ensure this will be a peaceful yet powerful showing of solidarity.
For, volunteer opportunities, donations or more information, email VA5000ManMarch@gmail.com.
