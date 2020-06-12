Cutting city trees could lead to prosecution, Richmond Public Works reminds residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is a designated “Tree City USA,” which means altering city trees is illegal.
Richmond’s Department of Public Works is reminding residents that cutting, pruning or damaging city trees is illegal and could lead to prosecution.
In a Twitter post, the department released photos of a damaged tree on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near Cary Street.
The Department asks that anyone who sees this happening notify police or Richmond’s public works department at 804-646-6430.
