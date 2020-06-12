Chesterfield holds 4th of July firework celebration with social distancing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration without additional activities or entertainment.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds will be closed during the show, and there will be no activities, food booths or entertainment. No glass, alcohol, fireworks or pets are permitted.
There will be limited parking and public restroom facilities to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Chesterfield County spokesperson J. Elias O’Neal said those that can watch from home are encouraged to do so.
“While residents who wish to attend in-person are encouraged to arrive early, there is no guarantee those at the event will get a full view of the fireworks presentation because of the number of high trees and buildings that could obstruct the show,” O’Neal said in a release. “Therefore, the Parks and Recreation Department is asking people, if they can, to view the fireworks show from the comfort of their homes if they live within the vicinity of the county fairgrounds.”
The fireworks show begins on Saturday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. More information on the event can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.