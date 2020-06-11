Virginia students told to expect different college life

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia students should expect a far different college experience when universities reopen to in-person classes in the fall.
Gov. Ralph Northam outlined statewide guidelines Thursday that higher education institutions will have to follow to reopen.
He says each institution will have to submit a comprehensive plan for how they will conduct operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Peter Blake is director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
He says students should expect a “new normal” when they return to campus, including more online and hybrid classes and smaller class sizes.
