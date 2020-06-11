14 vehicles damaged on I-295 from debris off tractor-trailer

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said at least 14 vehicles were damaged by debris on Thursday morning on Interstate 295.
Police said they responded to several reports of vehicles damaged from debris on I-295 northbound near mile marker 33 around 5:19 a.m.
Troopers said a tractor-trailer hauling barrels of angle iron was heading north on I-295 when the driver out of North Carolina hit a bump in the road, losing one of the barrels.
A vehicle behind the tractor-trailer hit the barrel causing a large amount of angle iron to scatter across the road.
The tractor-trailer driver immediately pulled off the road.
“At least fourteen vehicles sustained primarily tire and wheel damage, and one vehicle had a damaged windshield. No injuries were reported at the scene,” police said.
The man was charged with failure to secure the load.
