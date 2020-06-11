St. Jude Dream Home: Sky Terrace

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re getting a look at the St. Jude Dream Home’s Sky Terrace in Short Pump!
The home’s sky terrace is built with James Hardie building products, which completes the trim work, siding and beautiful new shiplap.
You still have time to get tickets for your chance to win this $500,000 townhouse in Short Pump. All you have to do is call 1-800-391-2433.
You could also win a $5,000 gift card toward any custom storage solution in your home, courtesy of Closet Factory, or a brand new 2020 Honda Accord, courtesy of CMA’s Colonial Honda!
All money raised will go toward St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. For more information on how to secure your ticket, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.