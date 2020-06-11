Road closures to be in place for Virginia’s 5000 Man March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Road closures will be in place this weekend as thousands of people are expected to march on Monument Avenue for Virginia’s 5,000 Man March.
The march is set to being at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.
Both sides of West Broad Street, North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue will be closed while people march.
“They are set to start near the Robert E. Lee Monument, head north on North Allen Avenue, then west on West Broad Street – marching until they get back to the Robert E. Lee Monument,” Richmond police said.
RPD plans to reopen West Broad Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard once all participants have moved onto Monument Avenue.
No parking will be permitted along the route from 3 a.m. on Saturday until 3 a.m. on Sunday.
“During that time period, there will also be no parking on North Meadow Street from Park Avenue to Monument Avenue and Monument Avenue all the way to North Lombardy Street,” police said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.