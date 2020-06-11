Richmond Police respond to 5 shootings overnight, 8 people injured

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 11, 2020 at 3:37 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 3:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating five shootings that occurred across the city Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Officials say a 31-year-old man arrived at VCU Medical Center’s emergency room after being driven by a friend around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He suffered non-life threatening injuries after accidentally shooting himself in the upper thigh in the 1500 block of E. Cary Street.

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Mosby Court when a female was shot in the leg. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

The third shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of North 1st Street, where three victims were located. A man and woman both had gunshot wounds to their legs. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening. A second man had a gunshot wound to the head. His injuries are considered life threatening.

The fourth shooting happened at the intersection of 5th and Hospital Streets, where a man shot himself in the leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The fifth shooting happened at the intersection of Accommodation and Spotsylvania Streets. A man and woman drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have no suspects in any of these shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000. You can remain anonymous.

