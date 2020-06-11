Richmond Police respond to 5 shootings overnight, 8 people injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating five shootings that occurred across the city Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Officials say a 31-year-old man arrived at VCU Medical Center’s emergency room after being driven by a friend around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He suffered non-life threatening injuries after accidentally shooting himself in the upper thigh in the 1500 block of E. Cary Street.
The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Mosby Court when a female was shot in the leg. Her injuries are non-life threatening.
The third shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of North 1st Street, where three victims were located. A man and woman both had gunshot wounds to their legs. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening. A second man had a gunshot wound to the head. His injuries are considered life threatening.
The fourth shooting happened at the intersection of 5th and Hospital Streets, where a man shot himself in the leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The fifth shooting happened at the intersection of Accommodation and Spotsylvania Streets. A man and woman drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs. Their injuries are non-life threatening.
Police have no suspects in any of these shootings.
