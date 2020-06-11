Richmond Mayor urges people to stop removing statues for sake of public safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is urging people to stop removing statues after a recent string of incidents overnight.
Over recent nights, three statues have been removed from their pedestals including one of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. He’s urging citizens to allow the process to play out for statue removal in the name of public safety.
In a series of tweets, Stoney said, “Jefferson Davis was a racist & traitor who fled our city as his troops carried out orders to burn it to the ground. He never deserved to be up on that pedestal. July 1, we will begin the process the state requires to remove these monuments to the Old Richmond of a Lost Cause.”
He went on to say, “For the sake of public safety, I ask the community to allow us to legally contract to have the remaining ones removed professionally, to prevent any potential harm that could result from attempts to remove them without professional experience.”
Stoney also said, “I will push for us to waste no time on this and to make it happen as soon as possible. Richmond, we will finish the job of removing these antiquated symbols of racism and hate. Jefferson Davis is gone this morning, but it’s going to be a lot harder to dismantle the racism he and his peers embodied and institutionalized. That’s what this city will keep working toward."
