Forecast: Rain chances stick around for this afternoon and evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shower and storms chances ramp back up this afternoon and evening. Friday looks to be the nicest day we will see for a while!
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered downpours and an isolated strong storm possible. Gusty winds possible with any storm that develops. The most likely area for heavy rain and storms will be across SE Virginia. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance 80%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Showers possible SE VA. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated late day shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.(PM Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers likely, especially afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. Rain Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.