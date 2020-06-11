Police: Toddler, teen among 9 victims injured in 5 separate shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating five shootings that occurred across the city Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Police said there are a total of nine victims, who all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were first called around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a 31-year-old man arrived at VCU Medical Center’s emergency room with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh after being driven by a friend. Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of East Broad Street and was accidental and self-inflicted.
The second shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman walked into a walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The exact location of the shooting is unknown at this time.
“The victim was in a vehicle traveling through the city when she was shot. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There is no suspect description at this time,” police said.
The third shooting just after midnight on Thursday in the 800 block of North 1st Street. At the scene, police found two women with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man and woman were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. They also had non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives believe this may have been a drive-by shooting.
The fourth shooting also came in shortly after midnight, where officers were called to the 1300 block of N. 5th Street. Officers found a man with a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. Police said this shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.
The fifth shooting came in around 12:10 a.m. where officers were called to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street. Police found that a toddler and teenager were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. Police believe this was a drive-by shooting.
Police have no suspects in any of these shootings.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
