Police: Speed, wet road factors in crash that killed juvenile, 18-year-old driver

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a juvenile and an 18-year-old driver were killed in a crash Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the crash in the 13700 block of Beach Road near the Brandy Oaks neighborhood around 6 p.m.
According to police, Noah Page, 18, was driving east on Beach Road when he ran off the right side, striking multiple trees. Page and his juvenile passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation indicates that both speed and wet roadways are contributing factors in this crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
