Patient First offering return-to-work coronavirus testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Patient First is offering COVID-19 testing for those who need it before returning to work.
Testing is available seven days a week, and the visit can be charged directly to an employer’s account.
Return-to-work testing is offered in five Richmond-area locations:
- Patient First – Genito, 11020 Hull Street Road
- Patient First – Parham, 2205 N. Parham Road
- Patient First Mechanicsville, 7238 Mechanicsville Turnpike
- Patient First – Midlothian, 8110 Midlothian Turnpike
- Patient First – Colonial Heights, 1260 Temple Ave
Patients can remain in their cars for the testing process. Staff members collecting samples are equipped with personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, eye protection and gowns.
Test results are received in two to five days and communicated to employees and employers.
Additional information on Patient First’s return-to-work testing can be found here.
