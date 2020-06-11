News to Know for June 11: Another statue toppled; 8 shot overnight; Teen, juvenile killed in crash; Shower, storm chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good morning! Grab an umbrella before you head out, but it won’t be a washout today.
Shower and storms chances ramp back up this afternoon and evening. But the highest threat is southeast of RVA.
Friday looks to be the nicest day we will see for a while before a cooler, wet pattern sets in for Sunday through Wednesday.
Best time to go for a run today? Andrew says 4 p.m. and later in RVA.
Almost 113 years to the day, the Jefferson Davis statue is no longer towering over Richmond. It went up on June 3, 1907, and came down on June 10, 2020.
Demonstrators pulled it down overnight - the third monument in the city to be toppled this week.
The Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park and a Confederate general statue in Monroe Park were previously pulled down. Each monument has been hauled away, but we do not know where they are and what that means for their future.
Just a few blocks away from the Jefferson Davis statue, the monument for Robert E. Lee still stands. Governor Northam has recommended its removal, but a judge issued a ten-day injunction preventing that from happening.
But Attorney General Mark Herring says he’s ready to take this fight to Virginia’s Supreme Court to ensure the statue comes down. He filed a notice in court yesterday, promising to defend the governor’s authority on removing the statue.
Want to learn more about the history of the statues in Richmond? Check out Episode 6 of Season 3 in our How We Got Here podcast:
Calls to remove confederate statues aren’t limited to Richmond - there’s now a renewed push from the U.S. capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the statues pay homage to hate, not heritage and must be removed.
There are about 10 confederate statues on the capitol grounds. A California congresswoman introduced legislation to remove all Confederate statues within four months regardless of what states decide.
Meanwhile, President Trump came out against renaming 10 American military bases named after Confederate commanders, saying they are a part of America’s heritage.
Here in Virginia, three bases are named after confederate commanders: Fort Pickett, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Lee.
Richmond police responded to five shootings across the city overnight that left a total of 8 people injured.
Police have no suspects, but if you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. You can remain anonymous.
A man who served decades in prison for the killing of a Richmond police officer and whose parole grant sparked a still-ongoing investigation by Virginia’s government watchdog agency was released from prison.
Vincent Martin, who was serving a life sentence for the 1979 killing of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors, had been scheduled to be paroled May 11, but his release was halted at the last minute. Yesterday marked the end of the 30-day hold on his release.
Police say the car, driven by 18-year-old Noah Page, went off the side of the road and hit multiple trees, killing Page and a juvenile passenger.
Speed and wet roads are both considered factors in the crash.
With more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, health officials fear some areas will see a spike in new infections over the next few months, posing a significant threat this summer.
The U.S. surpassed 2 million cases Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The milestone comes six weeks after the country reached 1 million cases in late April.
Virginia now has more than 52,000 cases with over 1,500 deaths. We’re expecting Governor Northam to have another coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. today - watch it live on our digital platforms.
Testing will be held today at Community Supermarket on Mechanicsville Turnpike and on Friday at Hotchkiss Field Community Center. Both are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing is by appointment only.
CVS Health has also added 37 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across Virginia. The sites will be open on Friday, June 12.
The Metro Richmond Zoo is also on the road to recovery - you can see all the animals again as a walk-in zoo starting next Monday!
The zoo has been operating on a drive-thru only basis since last month but has been closed to foot traffic for nearly three months. Under phase two guidelines, capacity will be limited to 50% and guests have to purchase tickets online to reserve a time to visit.
“Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.” - Zen proverb
