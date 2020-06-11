New 7-Eleven store opens in Richmond

“The South Richmond 7-Eleven® store will feature the convenience retailer’s new, Southern-inspired, quick-serve chicken concept, Raise the Roost™ Chicken & Biscuits. Billed as “Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For”, this location is the first of its kind to open in Virginia and the second to open in the U.S., following 7-Eleven’s Manhattan Evolution Store in March,” 7-Eleven said.