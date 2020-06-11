Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in pausing face scans for police

FILE - In this May 29, 2020 file photo, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening country after the coronavirus closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it won’t sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM. Smith, announced the decision and called for Congress to regulate the technology during a Washington Post video event on Thursday, June 11. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)