Man killed, 3 parked cars damaged in fiery crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and several vehicles damaged after a fiery crash in Richmond Tuesday night.
Police say Terral Tyler, 37, was driving south on Brook Road when he went off the roadway and hit a concrete planter box. His vehicle flipped onto its roof and caught fire.
Debris from the crash damaged three parked vehicles; no one was inside the cars.
Tyler was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
