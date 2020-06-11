Man killed, 3 parked cars damaged in fiery crash

Man killed, 3 parked cars damaged in fiery crash
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. (Source: WMBF News)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 11, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 8:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and several vehicles damaged after a fiery crash in Richmond Tuesday night.

Police say Terral Tyler, 37, was driving south on Brook Road when he went off the roadway and hit a concrete planter box. His vehicle flipped onto its roof and caught fire.

Debris from the crash damaged three parked vehicles; no one was inside the cars.

Tyler was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.