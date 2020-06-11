Harrisonburg man charged with computer solicitation of a minor in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s office is still investigating a Harrisonburg man caught up in an internet crimes against children case.
Alexis Pabon Ramos, 36, was arrested May 8, when he went to meet a 13-year-old child he had been talking to online. The child was actually sheriff’s deputies.
Ramos is now charged with computer solicitation of a minor and proposing a sexual act with a minor.
He’s held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Media Release:
On May 8, 2020 the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit made an arrest.
Through the course of investigation by Greene County Sheriff’s Office ICAC while utilizing online apps, a suspect engaged into a conversation with what he thought was a 13-year-old child. When the individual arrived to meet the child, he was taken into custody.
Alexis Pabon Ramos, age 36 from Harrisonburg was charged with the following felony offenses:
- 18.2-374.3 – Computer Solicitation of a Minor
- 18.2-370 – Propose a sexual act with a minor
Mr. Pabon Ramos is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail..
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jason Tooley with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434)985-2222.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office ICAC unit which is part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force urges parents to be involved in what their children are doing on the computer and know what sites they are visiting. Parents need to ensure that children know about internet safety and the dangers of online predators. In addition, parents are urged not to allow children to have electronic devices in their rooms at nighttime.
For more information regarding internet safety tips, please visit the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Website at http://www.sovaicac.org/