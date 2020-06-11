Gov. Northam responds to calls to ‘Defund the Police’

“Respectfully, Governor, the effort to “defund the police” is about more than ‘semantics.’ It’s a clear attempt to punish all law enforcement officers for the actions of a few, rather than providing them with the resources they need to keep our communities safe -- a task made more difficult by your decision to release murderers and other dangerous felons before they finish their sentences. House Republicans will work to make sure our law enforcement professionals have the resources and support they need to do their jobs."