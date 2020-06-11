Ex-federal worker pretended to be CIA to steal millions

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A former public affairs officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration has pleaded guilty to pretending to be an undercover CIA agent to persuade companies seeking business with the agency to give him millions of dollars.
At a plea hearing Thursday in federal court, Garrison Courtney admitted he enlisted multiple public officials to lend legitimacy to his scheme by telling them they had been selected to participate in a classified CIA program. Plea documents indicate Courtney cheated multiple companies out of more than $4 million between 2012 and 2016.
He pleaded guilty to a single county of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced.
