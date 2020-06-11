CVS adds 37 additional COVID-19 testing sites across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS Health has added 37 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across Virginia.
The sites will be open on Friday, June 12.
With the additional sites, there will now be more than 75 COVID-19 testing sites at CVS Pharmacies across the state.
“These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity,” CVS said.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs for patients bot insured and uninsured.
Patients will need to register in advance online to schedule an appointment.
For a full list of testing sites, click here.
