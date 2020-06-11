Chesterfield County Public Schools continuing support for Chromebooks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is extending support for take-home Chromebooks through July 29.
Support is limited to students in grades 5-12, who are already participating in the Chromebook take-home program.
Staff support is available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at 13900 Hull Street Road.
Student support is available on Tuesdays at Thomas Dale High School from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
On Thursdays, student support is available at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
