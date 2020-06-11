Charlottesville discontinuing use of school resource officers

“Throughout my term as mayor, I’ve constantly challenged institutional structures that preserve the status-quo,” noted Mayor Nikuyah Walker. “Our students should be able to attend schools and not believe they will be policed for being children. A few years ago, I worked in a local private school and was amazed that similar disciplinary actions were handled differently than in the public school setting. Were the children or their actions drastically different? No! However, there was an expectation of grace that the parents demanded for their kids at the private school that isn’t afforded to our students who attend public schools.”