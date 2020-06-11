Charges pending for teen who fled scene during Henrico traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Charges from Virginia State Police are pending after a 17-year-old boy fled from a traffic stop in Henrico County.
Police say a Virginia state trooper pulled over the driver of a Buick sedan in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, who was going 105 mph in a 65 mph zone.
As the trooper approached the vehicle, he observed a firearm in the floorboard of the vehicle and advised the driver to exit the vehicle. Police reported that as the driver was exiting the vehicle, the 17-year-old in the passenger seat moved into the driver’s seat and fled the scene.
At one point, New Kent County Police located the Buick on Route 60, but the teen refused to pull over.
Later, on I-64, a state trooper and New Kent County deputy attempted to slow down the vehicle with a vehicle containment maneuver. The driver rammed the trooper’s vehicle with the Buick, which caused the patrol car to spin around and crash.
The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.
