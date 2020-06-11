Charges dropped against man shot by officer with stun gun

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Prosecutors are dropping charges against an African American man shot by a police officer with a stun gun in northern Virginia.
Authorities say La Monta Gladney was the victim when Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake shot him with a stun gun last week in the county’s Gum Springs neighborhood.
Still, Gladney wound up being charged with being public drunkenness and resisting arrest.
Prosecutors said Thursday they will drop those charges.
Body-worn camera footage shows Gladney speaking incoherently while officers try to persuade him to go to a detox center.
Several minutes later Timberlake arrives, advances toward Gladney and shoots him with a stun gun.
Timberlake is still facing assault charges.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)