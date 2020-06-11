’Breonna’s Law’ unanimously passed by Louisville Metro Council

A Louisville artist unveiled a painting in dedication to Breonna Taylor by projecting the work along Metro Hall on June 6, which would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 11, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 8:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure called Breonna’s Law Thursday evening, a measure that bans the use of no-knock warrants.

It was named after Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD officers serving a no-knock warrant during what police described as a drug investigation in March.

Ben Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family in a lawsuit against the three officers involved in her death, said Thursday before the vote that Breonna’s Law is a step forward for the city in regard to changes that are needed.

