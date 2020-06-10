‘White Allies Holding Space For Black Lives’ march held to honor black voices silenced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A silent march will be held in downtown Richmond to honor the black voices that have been silenced in Richmond.
Speakers are scheduled to talk at the beginning and the end of the march.
“We have seen black youth take to the streets for justice. It is time to stand with and for them. Let us keep the momentum alive while giving black organizers the afternoon to rest and recoup,” White Allies Holding Space For Black Lives, said in a statement.
The march will take place on June 10 at 6 p.m. and will start in the historic Church Hill at Libby Park, and will end in Shockoe Bottom.
