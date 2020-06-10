‘We want to be there if it’s safe’: Virginia teachers still have questions about the state’s plan to reopen schools

“To be clear, all Virginia schools will be open for students next year, but the school experience will look very different,” he said at a news briefing. The state’s guidance outlines three distinct phases that will match the rest of the community. In other words, if a region is already in Phase Two at the start of the fall session, schools will reopen in Phase Two as well. Each phase gradually eases current requirements for remote learning, with all students back in the classroom by Phase Three — though social distancing requirements will still be in place.