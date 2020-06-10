Virginia Chamber of Commerce releases, ‘Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back To Work’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Chamber of Commerce released the, “Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work” after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blueprint plan is a business-led effort to quickly provide guidance on how to get the Virginia economy moving again.
The blueprint also provides guidance for businesses and policymakers as the Commonwealth moves beyond the term ‘essential business’ to fully reopen the economy.
“As our government and business leaders consider how to best recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that they have the guidance to ensure consumer confidence and worker safety,” Virginia Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal said. “ Through this effort, it is clear that business owners are reopening with the health and safety of Virginians as their top priority.”
In April and May, the Chamber engaged the business community through a series of surveys and roundtable discussions focused on cultivating input and best practices that are reflected in the final plan.
More than 26,000 Virginia Chamber member companies, over 100 local chambers of commerce, industry trade associations and non-profits and other key thought leaders from across the Commonwealth were among those invited to participate in this process.
The final plan, along with a host of other important resources for businesses, are available on the Chamber’s newly launched website www.GetVaBackToWork.com.
