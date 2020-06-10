Source: Police investigating double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, per a police source.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive, near Crater Road, around 12:30 a.m.
According to a police source, a man and his brother were in a truck when both of them were shot. The truck then crashed into a home.
Police only found the driver at the scene, and are currently looking for his brother. The driver was airlifted to VCU Medical Center.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
You can remain anonymous.
