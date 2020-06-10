RPS closes food distribution site after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The RPS employee who tested positive is now in isolation and was not a part of the food distribution efforts. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 10, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 7:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Public Schools food distribution site is closed for the rest of the week after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The district says the employee was at GH Reid Elementary School on Thursday, June 4 and was asymptomatic.

The employee is now in isolation and was not a part of the food distribution efforts. But the district is closing the site out of an abundance of caution.

The site will reopen on Monday. Families can pick up meals at any other food site in the meantime.

