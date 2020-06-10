Rivera applauds player protests, will support kneeling players

“I am going to be supportive,” the head coach said. “I know Mr. Snyder has told me, you have to communicate it, you have to make sure that the players understand that you understand them, that they know what you want. Because of that, that’s why I’m the one talking. I’m the one that’s out there, and so, again, I am supportive of our players and I want our players to understand that and we’ll go from there.”