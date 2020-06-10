Richmond area museums set to reopen with COVID-19 safety measures in place

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-one Richmond area cultural institutions, including museums, attractions, and other sites, are releasing a joint statement as the city is set to enter Phase Two on Friday.
The statement reads, “As our Commonwealth enters into Phase 2 and our city prepares to, we want to assure all attendees that we are committed to providing everyone with safe, secure, and supportive access to our facilities. In the midst of a pandemic and a region-wide reassessment of our fraught racial history, we believe our cultural resources play an important role during these uncertain times. While we anticipate most sites will open in some capacity by early July, we will continue to use these shared principles and the facts on the ground to ensure the best experience for our visitors.”
The joint statement is signed by the following cultural institutions:
- Agecroft Hall and Gardens
- The American Civil War Museum
- The Black History Museum And Cultural Center of Virginia
- The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design
- The Children’s Museum of Virginia
- Henricus Historical Park
- The Institute for Contemporary Art
- John Marshall House
- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
- The Library of Virginia
- Maymont
- The Poe Museum
- Preservation Virginia
- St. John’s Church Foundation
- The Science Museum of Virginia
- The Valentine
- The Valentine First Freedom Center
- The Virginia Holocaust Museum
- The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
- The Virginia Museum of History and Culture
- The Wilton House Museum
All organizations plan to expand cleaning protocols especially in restrooms and high-touch areas and make hand sanitizers available. They also plan to temporarily suspend programming to reduce contact within large groups. The attractions will alter and adapt to hands-on exhibits as well.
Face masks will be required for visitors, staff, and volunteers under Governor Northam’s Executive Order with exceptions for young children. Capacity will also be reduced to help guests socially distance. In some cases, pre-registration/timed tickets may be required. Contactless payment and use of credit/debit cards for purchases will be strongly encouraged.
