Police make arrest in Petersburg double-shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a double-shooting that happened in April in Petersburg.
Police arrested Levon Rhamar Stanton, 23, and charged him with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held without bond.
The shooting happened on April 2 in the 2300 block of Navajo Court in which a man and woman were shot.
Police said while he was being arrested, an officer was assaulted and received minor injuries. Officers arrested and charged Shakeeah Stanton with obstruction and assault on law enforcement.
