Northam extends executive order expanding health care workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has extended an executive order allowing expanded use of telehealth and authorizes out-of-state licensees to provide in-state care at health care facilities.
Executive Order Fifty-Seven also allows Virginia-licensed nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. It gives flexibility to hospitals in the supervision of interns, residents and fellows and allows hospitals to use fourth-year medical students in the provision of care.
“While our key health indicators are trending in the right direction, we must remain prepared for all scenarios, including an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Northam. “Extending these two executive orders will ensure our hardworking medical professionals have the capacity and flexibility to meet the health care needs of all Virginians amid the ongoing pandemic.”
Northam also extended Executive Order Fifty-Eight which helps ensure Medicaid and Family Access to Medical Insurance Security members have continued access to care during the ongoing public health emergency.
