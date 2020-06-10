News to Know for June 10: Columbus statue toppled; Richmond reopening plan; Schools to resume in fall; Hot, humid again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door, unless, of course, you’re working from home.
Expect another hot and humid day, but much cooler and more comfortable weather returns later this week into next week.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for downpours and a low-end chance for a strong to severe storm or two.
And you can thank (or blame) the evolution of another upper-level low-pressure area over 3 miles in the atmosphere for a cooldown coming. Mid-June could feel more like early May soon.
Demonstrators in Richmond tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park last night.
It was eventually thrown in the water after protestors ripped it from its foundation, spray painted it, and then set it on fire. It happened following a peaceful gathering near the statue in honor of indigenous people.
It’s unknown when the statue will be removed from the lake.
A second lawsuit threatens to derail Governor Northam’s plan to take down the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. This time, a Henrico man is seeking a permanent injunction, barring any governor from removing the statue of the Confederate general.
It was filed one day after a temporary injunction was granted by a judge in Richmond in a separate lawsuit that prevents the governor from removing the monument for 10 days. Northam says he’s committed to removing what he calls a “divisive” symbol.
The fight continues in Hanover over changing the name of two schools named after Confederates Leaders. Yesterday, a crowd gathered outside the school board offices.
People pushed for officials to change the names of Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School. The group said they want to see more black representation on the school board and new school leadership.
Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that happened overnight.
According to a police source, a man and his brother were in a truck on Holly Hill Drive when both of them were shot. The truck then crashed into a home.
Police only found the driver at the scene, and are currently looking for his brother. The driver was airlifted to VCU Medical Center.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Richmond police are looking for 10 people, they say looted from a store near VCU, at least three times during last weekend’s protests.
Police say the group broke into the Experimax on West Main Street Sunday, stealing computers and cell phones worth more than $100,000. The suspects also took a register and a gun from a desk drawer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
The city of Richmond and northern Virginia will join the rest of the state and enter phase two of reopening on Friday.
City restaurants can open for indoor dining at 50% capacity and gyms are allowed to reopen at 30% capacity.
Face masks are mandatory and social distancing rules will still apply.
Governor Northam says classes will be back in session this fall, but with a lot of changes.
Schools will reopen with a mix of in-class and virtual learning and occur in two phases. Phase three will allow in-person instruction for all students with social distancing, staggered schedules and desks six feet apart.
Schools must submit plans to the state department of education, outlining how they will comply with guidelines.
Grads and their families will parade in cars around the short track as principals wave the checkered flag at the finish line. The celebration runs through Friday.
“An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.” -Benjamin Franklin
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.