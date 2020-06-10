NerdWallet: Still undecided about college this fall? Know these 4 options

“I know sometimes things happen that make it not possible to go, and I think schools understand that, but I think we’re all living in this world where we aren’t certain what the fall is going to look like,” says Stacey Kostell, chief executive officer of the Coalition for College, a group of member colleges aiming to make higher education affordable for historically underrepresented students. “You’re going to have to take a risk on that decision and hope for the best.”