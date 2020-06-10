Kiddie Academy of West Creek offers tennis lessons during summer program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Kiddie Academy of West Creek will be offering tennis lessons during its CampVentures Summer Program.
CampVentures inspires imagination through exciting activities and outdoor adventures while balancing the individual needs and interests of each child in our care.
- Child-led, teacher-facilitated projects
- Character-focused learning
- Music and arts
- Fun STEM activities
- Healthy meals and snacks
The CampVentures program includes exclusive tennis lessons for kids ranging from 3 to 12 and is focused on developing tactics and techniques.
This program provides an organized and interactive model for learning how to play tennis.
The program begins on June 15th.
While diligently following the mandates defined by the CDC, Kiddie Academy of West Creek has drastically enhanced disinfection techniques and protocols.
The Academy has invested in the Petra Electric Fogger Atomizer, an electrostatic spray that disinfects hard to reach nooks, crannies and crevices.
For more information about Kiddie Academy of West Creek CampVentures program, call (804) 362-2362.
