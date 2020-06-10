Forecast: Hot and humid again today, but relief later this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid weather today, but much cooler and more comfortable weather returns later this week into next week.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, humid. Overall rain chance is very low, if anything, a brief pop-up shower could develop late this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY For downpours and a low end chance for a strong to severe storm or two. The most likely area for heavy rain and storms will be across SE Virginia. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
FIRST ALERT: potential cooler, cloudy, wet pattern setting up for Sunday-Tuesday.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)
