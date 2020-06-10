Herring files 3rd lawsuit against 26 drug makers, 10 executives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring joined a coalition of attorneys general in filing a third lawsuit against 26 drug makers and 10 executives for conspiracy to fix prices on more than 80 generic drugs.
The lawsuit stems from an ongoing antitrust investigation “into a widespread conspiracy by generic drug manufacturers to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the United States.”
The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug industry.
“These drug companies chose profit over keeping people safe and healthy,” said Herring. “Too many Virginians know the struggle of paying incredibly high drug prices, and in many cases the generic alternative may not have offered a lower-cost alternative because of this alleged price fixing. Virginians should never have to choose between paying for critical medication or paying for food, rent or utilities because of artificially inflated prices. My colleagues and I will continue to combat illegal price fixing in the generic drug market and hold drug companies and decision makers accountable.”
