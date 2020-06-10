Herring files notice promising to defend Northam’s authority on removing Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a notice in the Lee monument lawsuit, promising to defend Gov. Ralph Northam’s authority on removing the statue.
Herring wrote in the notice that, “the Governor has both the authority and the moral obligation to remove this badge of white supremacy from its place of exaltation.”
This comes after a Henrico man filed a federal lawsuit to halt Northam’s administration from removing the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee along Monument Avenue.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday, seeks an emergency injunction based on the statue being on the National Register of Historic Places.
The plaintiff on the lawsuit seeks to have a permanent injunction so that Northam and any future governors would be unable to remove it. The man also wants the monument to be cleaned and restored within 10 days.
Northam last week ordered the statue of Lee taken down, citing the pain felt across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.
In Herring’s notice, he explained the significance of the monument saying “the statue is a daily reminder of one of the darkest periods in our Commonwealth’s and Nation’s history. The statue does not seek to explain or seek reconciliation for that time: it seeks to glorify it. It is a piece of state property freighted with exclusionary meaning to broad swaths of Virginians.”
Herring also emphasized that the plaintiff did not notify him or Northam of the suit, hearing, or injunction.
A separate civil lawsuit was also filed earlier this week where a Richmond judge issued an injunction preventing Northam’s administration from removing the monument for the next 10 days.
