Henrico trash collection delayed after employees test positive for coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There will be a one-day delay in trash collection for some Henrico residents after four employees tested positive for coronavirus.
The four employees work in the Solid Waste Division and are currently isolated in their homes and recovering. Another five employees who may have come in contact with those who tested positive are also in self-quarantine.
Trash collection will be affected for at least another week due to the nine employees being out of work.
The other 50 employees in the division have been tested and are negative for coronavirus.
