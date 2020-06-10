Henrico County Board of Supervisors renaming Confederate Hills Recreation Center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has agreed to rename the Confederate Hills Recreation Center to The Springs Recreation Center.
The board of supervisors agreed to the name-change on June 9. The name change will be immediate.
Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson suggested the change saying, “We are trying to move forward, not backward.”
The recreation center is housed in a former railroad club with a lawn croquet court, shuffleboard court and tennis courts.
The facility is available for rent and is ideal for various size gatherings, celebrations, meetings or retreats.
The site also features a pavilion, tennis courts, two shuffleboard courts, and a regulation croquet court.
A variety of classes and events are offered for both children and adults throughout the year.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.