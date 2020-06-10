Grammy-winning gospel artist Hezekiah Walker, VUU student opens up about singing at George Floyd’s memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Grammy award-winning recording artist who sang at George Floyd's memorial service is opening up about the experience. He has a unique connection to Richmond because he also attends Virginia Union University.
"Let us hear a selection from brother Hezekiah Walker," Al Sharpton said in an introduction during the service in Minnesota.
Walker is a familiar face to the gospel music community. “I had been in the house for 8 weeks and just sitting there and watching all the stuff that’s going on, then I get a phone call ‘they want you to come to sing Every Praise for the memorial service’ and I’m like, ‘are you serious?’” Walker told NBC 12.
He got on a plane, despite his initial apprehension due to Coronavirus concerns. "I said ‘you know, this is for the family. The family is requesting me to come. They’re requesting me to sing this song and if I can be a help or a blessing to them to give them inspiration and uplift their spirits at this time, let me forget about what I feel and get on this plane and go’ and I’m so glad I did that,” Walker said.
It was a healing moment even for him. While in Minnesota, he visited the spot where George Floyd died. “The amazing thing is as I was praying, other people got down and knelt with me and began to pray.”
His close friend, J. David Bratton, directs the Virginia Union Gospel Choir. He also wrote the song Walker sang at the memorial. Bratton says there’s a remarkable connection between the lyrics and remembering Floyd. "I’ve learned to praise God in difficult times, good times, bad times, up times, downtimes, {and} times of racism. Every black man on the planet has had some type of situation where he was {discriminated against},” he said.
Walker shares that sentiment.
"We did a concert and I was preaching the next day. Coming home we were stopped by an officer. He pulled us out of the car…. insisting that there were drugs in my truck. I showed him my bible. I showed him my CD that I’m a gospel singer. He wanted me to go to jail. It was actually snowing. He pulled us out of my truck, checked the whole truck, checked the hood, came back to the back of the truck and then told us to take off our boots. I said, ‘sir it’s snowing’. He said ‘take off one at a time’. We had to take off one boot at the time and hop. I’m in the middle of a freeway hopping on one foot,” Walker recalled.
He believes Floyd’s death has not only created a movement but an opportunity for a better America.
“I believe that we could be unified but I think the most important question is can we be equal or do you believe that we are equal to you? Can I buy the same property that you buy? Can I live on your streets? Can we be treated like you are treated in your neighborhoods? Are we equal?” Walker continued.
