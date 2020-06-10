Grammy-winning gospel artist Hezekiah Walker, VUU student opens up about singing at George Floyd’s memorial

"We did a concert and I was preaching the next day. Coming home we were stopped by an officer. He pulled us out of the car…. insisting that there were drugs in my truck. I showed him my bible. I showed him my CD that I’m a gospel singer. He wanted me to go to jail. It was actually snowing. He pulled us out of my truck, checked the whole truck, checked the hood, came back to the back of the truck and then told us to take off our boots. I said, ‘sir it’s snowing’. He said ‘take off one at a time’. We had to take off one boot at the time and hop. I’m in the middle of a freeway hopping on one foot,” Walker recalled.