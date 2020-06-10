Christopher Columbus statue pulled out of water after being torn down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Christopher Columbus statue located in Byrd Park has been pulled out of Fountain Lake after being torn down by protesters last night.
The statue was torn down around 9 p.m. at Byrd Park on June 9, following a peaceful demonstration outside of the statue in honor of indigenous people.
Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire.
After that, the statue was dragged to Fountain Lake where it was thrown.
This comes after much debate has taken place about when to remove the Robert E. Lee statue located on Monument Avenue, as well as two federal lawsuits have been filed to halt the removal of the Lee statue.
There is no word yet on what will happen to the Columbus statue after it has been removed.
