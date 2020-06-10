Chesterfield Schools summer meal program to begin June 15

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will begin its summer meal program on June 15.
The school division recently surpassed 1 million meals served to students during the school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our Food Service workers are heroes to many in our community,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “The work they have done to prepare food, bag it for families to take home and deliver it to students has helped numerous families make sure their children are fed. I have personally visited many of these service locations, and the smiles on the students’ and expression of thanks from parents are extremely gratifying for our staff.”
The summer meal program starts on June 15 and runs through August 31 and is open to children ages 2-18. There will be 17 school sites that serve breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner; 28 community locations serviced by the school division that will provide breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner; and three Chesterfield County schools sites that will serve breakfast and lunch.
Meals will be served on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, three days worth of meals will be provided and there will be four days worth of meals on Thursdays.
School sites serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until noon
- Bellwood Elementary
- Bensley Elementary
- Chalkley Elementary
- M. Christian Elementary
- Crenshaw Elementary
- Crestwood Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- Falling Creek Elementary
- Hening Elementary
- Hopkins Elementary
- Jacobs Road Elementary
- Providence Elementary
- Manchester Middle
- Matoaca Middle
- Thomas Dale High
- Matoaca High
- Meadowbrook High
Community sites serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner Mondays and Thursdays
- Holiday Mobile Park (11 a.m.-noon)
- Bermuda Trailer Park (11 a.m.-noon)
- Falling Creek Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- South Pointe Landing Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Chester Library (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Maisonette Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)
- Winchester Green Apartments (11-11:30 a.m.)
- Colonial Ridge Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Harbour East Village Mobile Home Park (11:40 a.m.-noon)
- Laketree Manor Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Greenleigh Mobile Home Park (11 a.m.-noon)
- Heritage Point Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Your Store (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
- Meadowbrook Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Walmsley Terrace Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Arnett’s Family Store (11:30 a.m.-noon)
- Ivy Walk Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)
- Journey Christian Church (11 a.m.-noon)
- Chesterfield Village Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)
- North Arch Village Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Cross Creek Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)
- Pocoshock Ridge Apartments (11-11:30 a.m.)
- Ironbridge Church (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Happy Hill Shopping Center (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
- Bensley Park (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
- Union Baptist Church (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Ettrick Park (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Suburban Village (11 a.m.-noon)
School sites only serving breakfast and lunch Mondays and Thursdays 11 a.m. until noon
- Enon Elementary
- James River High
- Monacan High
