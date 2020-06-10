Central Virginia schools announce summer meal locations for students

(WWBT) - Central Virginia schools are beginning to move to their summer meal program and schedules.
Chesterfield County Public Schools will begin its summer meal program on June 15.
The school division recently surpassed 1 million meals served to students during the school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our Food Service workers are heroes to many in our community,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “The work they have done to prepare food, bag it for families to take home and deliver it to students has helped numerous families make sure their children are fed. I have personally visited many of these service locations, and the smiles on the students’ and expression of thanks from parents are extremely gratifying for our staff.”
The summer meal program starts on June 15 and runs through August 31 and is open to children ages 2-18. There will be 17 school sites that serve breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner; 28 community locations serviced by the school division that will provide breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner; and three Chesterfield County schools sites that will serve breakfast and lunch.
Meals will be served on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, three days worth of meals will be provided and there will be four days worth of meals on Thursdays.
School sites serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until noon
- Bellwood Elementary
- Bensley Elementary
- Chalkley Elementary
- M. Christian Elementary
- Crenshaw Elementary
- Crestwood Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- Falling Creek Elementary
- Hening Elementary
- Hopkins Elementary
- Jacobs Road Elementary
- Providence Elementary
- Manchester Middle
- Matoaca Middle
- Thomas Dale High
- Matoaca High
- Meadowbrook High
Community sites serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner Mondays and Thursdays
- Holiday Mobile Park (11 a.m.-noon)
- Bermuda Trailer Park (11 a.m.-noon)
- Falling Creek Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- South Pointe Landing Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Chester Library (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Maisonette Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)
- Winchester Green Apartments (11-11:30 a.m.)
- Colonial Ridge Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Harbour East Village Mobile Home Park (11:40 a.m.-noon)
- Laketree Manor Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Greenleigh Mobile Home Park (11 a.m.-noon)
- Heritage Point Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Your Store (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
- Meadowbrook Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Walmsley Terrace Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Arnett’s Family Store (11:30 a.m.-noon)
- Ivy Walk Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)
- Journey Christian Church (11 a.m.-noon)
- Chesterfield Village Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)
- North Arch Village Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)
- Cross Creek Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)
- Pocoshock Ridge Apartments (11-11:30 a.m.)
- Ironbridge Church (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Happy Hill Shopping Center (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
- Bensley Park (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
- Union Baptist Church (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Ettrick Park (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library (11:15 a.m.-noon)
- Suburban Village (11 a.m.-noon)
School sites only serving breakfast and lunch Mondays and Thursdays 11 a.m. until noon
- Enon Elementary
- James River High
- Monacan High
Henrico County Public Schools will begin its summer grab-and-go meal options for students.
Meals will be given out at 14 locations Monday through Thursday.
“In addition to the daily breakfasts and lunches, on Thursdays, students, parents and guardians can also pick up meals for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Food distribution is open to all students, regardless of what school they attend, as well as others age 18 and under,” Henrico Schools said.
The following are a list of locations where meals will be given Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon.
- Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico, Va. 23228
- Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. 23223
- Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road, Henrico, Va. 23223
- Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va. 23228
- Highland Springs Elementary School, 600 Pleasant St., Highland Springs, Va. 23075
- Lakeside Elementary School, 6700 Cedar Croft St., Henrico, Va. 23228
- Longan Elementary School, 9200 Mapleview Ave., Henrico, Va. 23294
- Montrose Elementary School, 2820 Williamsburg Road, Henrico, Va. 23231
- Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, Va. 23238
- Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va. 23229
- Sandston Elementary School, 7 Naglee Ave., Sandston, Va. 23150
- Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road, Henrico, Va. 23231
- Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road, Henrico, Va. 23231
- L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Va. 23227
Mobile technology hubs will also be moving to summer hours at the following locations Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, Va., 23059
- Douglas Freeman High School, 8701 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va., 23229
- Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va., 23228
- Highland Springs High School, 15 S. Oak Ave., Highland Springs, Va., 23075
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.